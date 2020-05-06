e-paper
100 Hours 100 Stars: Khushbu Sundar talks about life in lockdown, being unconventional as a politician

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar spoke to Hindustan Times as part of the 100 Hours 100 Stars initiative.

regional-movies Updated: May 06, 2020 14:32 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Khushbu Sundar spoke to Hindustan Times as part of 100 Hours 100 Stars initiative.
Tamil actor and politician Khushbu Sundar spoke to us as part of the 100 Hours 100 Stars initiative, put in place by Fever FM and Hindustan Times. She talked about spending time with her two teenaged daughters during the lockdown and life as a politician.

When asked about the positives during these stressful times, Khushbu explained having a full house is a nice feeling, “We are all at home. We are spending time together. Normally we are always there only for dinner because my husband leaves for work, I go for work, my girls - the elder one moved to London last year - and the younger one goes to school. So we usually get time only at dinner, now we are spending a lot more time together, watching films together. My younger one is writing a lot of songs. She is reading out those songs to me. So it’s fun.”

 

She compared life in lockdown with her busy schedule -- she was working on a TV serial and constantly travelling -- she visits her daughter in London once every three weeks. Even the constant hum of life back home in Chennai is on a pause due to the lockdown.

She was asked about time as a politician and how she is unconventional. Talking about fun moments as a politician, she said, “Fun moment are there. Unfortunately, as a politician, you are told ‘oh how can you have fun moments, you are a politician’, ‘how can to joke in these hours of crises?’ Probably, being a politician comes with a tagline - all work, no play. But I tend to be a little different. I enjoy myself, when I have to work, I work. When I have to be normal, I am normal. We share jokes, it doesn’t matter which party you belong to. If there is some thing good, you appreciate. If there is some thing bad, you rip them apart. I do my job.”

Khushbu Sundar also joked about her experiences on campaign trails when women pulled her hair in rural Tamil Nadu to know if they are real and that’s the reason she does her long hair in a plait. While, when in Delhi, she simply clips them but still she is posed similar questions when well-heeled ladies ask her if these are hair extensions.

