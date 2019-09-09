2.0 China box office collection: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s film tanks, makes just Rs 18 crore

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:19 IST

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, which finally released in China on Friday, managed to make around Rs 18 crore in its opening weekend, according to trade pundits.

Despite being given nearly 50,000 screens on the first day, the film failed to create momentum at the China box office. According to trade reports, 2.0 collected around $1.4 million on its first day at the box office. On its second and third days of release, it collected a meagre $720000 and $390000 respectively. The three day total box office haul is $2.48 million.

2.0 was originally slated to release in China on July 12. The film was retitled Robot 2.0: Resurgence and was planned to be released in about 56,000 screens by HY Media. However, its distributor had to postpone the release as Disney’s The Lion King had released around the same time.

HY Media’s last Indian release was Akshay Kumar-starrer PadMan, which registered a loss. Therefore, the company postponed the release of 2.0 from July to September. Shankar’s 2.0 has to make more than $25 million in China to ensure HY Media doesn’t lose money again.

2.0 features Rajinikanth in a triple role as scientist Vaseegaran, robot Chitti and 2.0, an upgraded version of Chitti. The film, which went on to mint over Rs 500 crore at the box-office, also stars Amy Jackson.

2.0, which was made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Filmmaker Karan Johar had released the Hindi version which did exceptionally well for a dubbed film.

