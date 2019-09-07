Rajinikanth’s 2.0 releases in China, mints around Rs 9.5 crore on release day

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:51 IST

Actor Rajinikanth’s 2.0 finally released in China on Friday and managed to rake in around $1.4M (Rs 9.5 crore approx) from early estimates on first day, according to trade pundits.

2.0, directed by Shankar, is the first Tamil movie to release in China. The film opened to nearly 50000 shows on release day, making it the widest release ever for a 3D film. Since the film’s release on Friday, Rajinikanth’s fans have been trending the hashtag – 2 Point 0 in China which has now gone viral on micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

2.0 was originally slated to release in China on July 12. The film was retitled Robot 2.0: Resurgence and was planned to be released in about 56,000 screens by HY Media. However, its distributor had to postpone the release as Disney’s Lion King had released around the same time.

Also read: Arjun Rampal trolled for riding in luxury car through waterlogged Mumbai, actor says he was in Alto

Apparently, HY Media’s last Indian release was Akshay Kumar starrer Padman which didn’t even cover the cost and brought loss to them. Therefore, the company postponed the release of 2.0 from July to September. Shankar’s 2.0 has to make more than $25 million in China to ensure HY Media doesn’t lose money again.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 featured Rajinikanth in triple role as scientist Vaseegaran, robot Chitti and 2.0, an upgraded version of Chitti. The film, which went on to mint over Rs 500 crore at the box-office, also starred Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar in key roles.

The film marked the southern debut of Akshay Kumar, who was seen in the role of an antagonist, playing an ornithologist who uses the fifth force to wreak havoc and take revenge when he loses his fight to telecom companies while trying to save birds from dying from the emission of mobile towers.

2.0, which was bankrolled on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Filmmaker Karan Johar had released the Hindi version which did exceptionally well for a dubbed film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 14:50 IST