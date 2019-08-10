66th National Awards: Rima Das wins a second time, says things are changing for good

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:32 IST

Her film Bulbul Can Sing has been honoured with the Best Assamese Film award at the 66th National Film Awards, and director Rima Das can’t keep calm. “I feel elated and humbled,” she says sounding excited as she speaks to us from Melbourne — where she’s attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Her award-winning film was screened at the festival.

“It feels great! Thanks to the jury and the team of National Film Awards. Last night as Mr Shah Rukh Khan was introducing Bulbul Can Sing at the opening night of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, he broke the news of the Best Assamese Film Award and congratulated me. The audience was cheering me. The warmth and love that you receive from the audience is the most special part of receiving the National Award. Even after Village Rockstars won the Best Feature Film Award last year, the audience was celebrating it like one of their own films has won the award. I truly feel blessed,” adds Rima, who has received the award, second time in a row.

“Celebration has already begun,” she shares, adding, “The Andhadhun team is also here at the festival. Last night Mitu Bhawmik — the festival director — organised a dinner to celebrate the National Award [win] for both our films. Besides, I’ve been receiving so many congratulatory messages from people on the phone and social media that it feels like one big celebration with them.”

A still from the film Bulbul Can Sing.

Last year, after Rima’s much-talked about film Village Rockstars (2017) received the Best Feature Film ‘Swarna Kamal’ award, Rima had spoken about how she doesn’t have enough budget to make and promote films. So, does she see the scenario changing after this award? Rima says, “Things are definitely changing for good. I’m collaborating with producers for some upcoming projects.”

And talk about what the director is planning to work on next, and she lists a number of projects. “I’ve just completed a BRICS project. I’m also working on a few projects in collaboration with other producers. I’ll also be making a film in Assam, which is backed by the Assam State Film Corporation. My independent feature film projects are in the pipeline, too!”

