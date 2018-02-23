Abhiyum Anuvum trailer: Tovino Thomas, Pia Bajpai starrer is all about being fearless in love

The trailer of Tovino Thomas and Pia Bajpai starrer Abhiyum Anuvum was released on Friday. The first impression of the trailer is that we’re in for something heartwarming but at the time drama-heavy. Going by the visuals, it looks like the story is about being fearless in love and challenging the unwritten rules of the society. Tovino and Pia, who have teamed up for the first time, make an incredibly cute pair.

Directed by BR Vijayalakshmi, the film is gearing up March 6 release. Apparently, the film features an intense lip-lock scene featuring Tovino and Pia. Talking about the need for such a scene, Vijayalakshmi said in a statement: “It’s been a long time since we’ve had an intense romantic film. The lip-lock in our film captures the intense romance between the lead actors. The script demanded it and we didn’t shoot one just to market our film.” The actors didn’t have any qualms about shooting the scene, she added.

Abhiyum Anuvum has been directed by BR Vijayalakshmi.

Producedby Yoodle Films, the film has been made in Tamil and Malayalam. Renowned cinematographer Santosh Sivan is the executive producer of the film, which also stars Prabhu, Suhasini, Rohini and Manobala.

Follow @htshowbiz for more