Adithya Varma trailer: Dhruv Vikram starrer faithfully recreates Arjun Reddy. Watch

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:54 IST

The trailer of Dhruv Vikram starrer Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, was unveiled on Tuesday at an event in Chennai. The film, which marks the acting debut of Tamil star Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram, has been directed by debutant Girisayya. Th audio of the film was also released at the same event.

The trailer introduces us to Dr Adithya Varma – played by Dhruv – who is the topper of college, topper of the university and topper of the board. According to his professor, he has passed out of college with impeccable track record.

Watch the trailer of Adithya Varma here:

However, there’s one issue. Adithya is a zero when it comes to anger management. This dialogue is followed by fleeting shots of Adithya’s uncontrollable anger. The remake also features the popular scene from the original where the hero swears and goes and knocks the living daylights out of someone who messes with his girl.

Banita Sandhu, who made her film debut with October (2018), makers her Tamil debut via Adithya Varma. She plays the leading lady while Priya Anand will be seen in a cameo.

Banita Sandhu in a still from Adithya Varma trailer.

The remake was originally directed by Bala, who chose to opt out in February after the makers alleged that they were not happy with his version of the film.

Dhruv Vikram kisses Banita Sandhu in a scene from the trailer.

In a statement, Bala had revealed that it was his decision to leave the project and denied the allegations made by the producers. “I am forced to release this explanation, due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Considering Dhruv Vikram’s future, I would like to end this here.”

Adithya Varma, which has music by Radhan, has been produced by E4 Entertainment. Speaking at the launch, Dhruv thanked his father for going the extra mile to launch him in the film. “I know my father is a very dedicated actor and he works really hard. But when it came to Adithya Varma, he went the extra mile to launch him. He directed me on sets and everything you see on screen today wouldn’t have been possible if not for his involvement and commitment,” Dhruv said.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 12:48 IST