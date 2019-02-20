Adivi Sesh on marriage rumours with Supriya: ‘The only big thing happening in my life right now is movies’

Actor-writer Adivi Sesh, last seen playing a spy on the run in Telugu action-thriller Goodachari, has refuted rumours about his marriage with actor Supriya Yarlagadda. Rumours about them dating each other and are planning to tie the knot has been doing the rounds for few weeks now.

Sesh took to Twitter to clarify these reports and said that his focus right now is only on movies.

“Guys and gals, the only big thing happening in my life right now is movies. Acting. Writing. Trying to live the dream by doing what I love. Trying to keep my head down. Work hard. Keep getting better. Keep doing my best. Nothing else. Love, Sesh (sic)”.

Sesh has neither denied nor accepted if he is dating Supriya, who made her acting debut with Pawan Kalyan’s 1996 Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. The two starred in Goodachari together, a film which was also marked her return to acting after a hiatus.

Reports claim that Samantha Akkineni, who is close friends with Sesh and Supriya, introduced them to each other a few years ago and they’ve been dating each other since then.

Sesh is currently busy wrapping up 2 States, the Telugu adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book of the same name. The film marks the debut of actor Shivani, daughter of popular Telugu actors Rajasekhar and Jeevitha.

Recently, he announced that a sequel to Goodachari is in the offing, and that it will be shot on a grander scale.

