After Darbar, Rajinikanth might work with either H Vinoth or KS Ravikumar

Actor Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next film Darbar with AR Murugadoss. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the 68-year-old star is most likely to team up with director H Vinoth or veteran filmmaker KS Ravikumar for his next.

Rumours about Rajinikanth’s possible collaboration with Vinoth or Ravikumar has been making the rounds for the last few days. Vinoth, who is currently directing the Tamil remake of Pink, had pitched a one-liner to Rajinikanth even before commencing work on this project. “Rajinikanth sir can’t commit to two films at a time now. He heard Vinoth’s story and really liked it. However, he hasn’t given his nod yet,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Rajinikanth with AR Murugadoss before the launch of Darbar’s shoot in Mumbai earlier this month.

Ravikumar, on the other hand, has worked with Rajinikanth in blockbusters such as Muthu and Padayappa. However, his last outing Lingaa with the superstar turned out to be a debacle. In order to make up for that failure, Ravikumar is keen on joining hands with Rajinikanth.

One of the two projects is most likely to be announced later this year. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has currently shifted all his focus on Darbar, which sees him play a cop after 25 years. The film stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. This will be her third outing with Rajinikanth after Chandramukhi and Kuselan. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of cast. Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed to compose music. While Santosh Sivan will crank the camera, Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing.

The film was originally supposed to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who backed out after the recent Sarkar controversy. The latest update is that Lyca Productions, the makers of 2.0, have taken over the reins of the project and have said to have given the go ahead. This would be the third outing for Lyca Productions with Rajinikanth after Kaala and 2.0.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 16:59 IST