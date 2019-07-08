After Kabir Singh, Sandeep Vanga to team up with Mahesh Babu

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will next team up with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for a project which will go on the floors next year, say reliable sources.

Basking in the phenomenal success of Kabir Singh, which has grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the box-office, Sandeep will return to Telugu filmdom for his next project.

“Contrary to rumours, Sandeep hasn’t signed any new Hindi project yet. He will next commence work on his new film with Mahesh Babu. Sandeep had already pitched a story idea which Mahesh really liked. However, since both of were occupied with other commitments, they couldn’t join hands immediately. This project will go on the floors early next year,” a source close to Sandeep told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will begin shooting for his upcoming Telugu actioner Sarileru Neekevvaru soon. The shoot has begun in Kashmir and Mahesh is expected to join the sets soon.

Being directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru will feature Mahesh in the role of a military officer. Rashmika Mandanna has been signed as the leading lady.

The film had its official launch on June 1. The project, to be produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara, also stars Rajendra Prasad and Jagapathi Babu among others.

The makers have also announced that the film will hit the screens next year during Sankranti festival. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced very soon.

Last seen on screen playing a billionaire turned farmer in Maharshi, Mahesh teams up with Anil Ravipudi for the first time in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

