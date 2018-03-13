After projects with NTR and Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde to team up with Prabhas

Last seen in Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham, Pooja Hegde is currently the most sought after female actor in Tollywood. With projects featuring Mahesh Babu and NTR in her kitty, it has been confirmed that Pooja will also team up with Prabhas in his next yet-untitled romantic project with director Radha Krishna Kumar.

Talking to Times of India, Pooja said: “I’m on cloud nine to have films with three of the biggest superstars of Tollywood. And what’s more, they are all fabulous scripts and all the three characters I’m playing are completely different from each other. There’s a great scope to perform in each film so as an actor, I couldn’t ask for more,” she says excitedly. Talking about the film, she said, “All I can reveal right now is that it’s a love story with a nice message and we’ll start shooting for it in July.”

She also said that she will start shooting for NTR’s next project with Trivikram first as Mahesh Babu is still busy shooting for Bharat Ane Nenu. “I can’t wait to start shooting because I’m going to be working with directors like Vamsi Paidipally and Trivikram who are great at what they do. It will be a good push for me as an actor and help me perform even better,” she said, confirming she has done a special number in Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam.

After making a comeback to Telugu filmdom after a hiatus of three years, Pooja is thrilled to be busy with star-studded projects. “Luck is when opportunity meets hard work and I have been working really hard to be where I am today. Opportunities have been coming my way and I am just grabbing them and doing my best. There was a time when I was bound by contracts and was busy with other projects, but now, I have the time to focus on Tollywood and do films I like,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more