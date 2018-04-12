After saying Rana Daggubati’s brother ‘used’ her, Sri Reddy leaks chats with Kona Venkat

Telugu actor Sri Reddy doesn’t seem to be in the mood to stop. The actor, who stripped in front of the Telugu film chambers to protest casting couch in Telugu film industry, accused producer Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram of sexually exploiting her. Now, she has reportedly leaked private messages with four directors including director Kona Venkat and Abhiram. These were initially carried by a local portal, Telugu 360, and later reported widely. In the screenshot, we see an alleged conversation between Kona Venkat and Sri Reddy in which the director comments “Just got free, U really lost weight. I can see on your face.” To this, the actor says,”But what is the use, you are not giving me the chance”. Claiming that these allegations are not true, Kona Venkat has demanded an investigation.

The actor took to his official Twitter handle to defend himself. He wrote, “I’m shocked with some allegations made by one actress against some film personalities including me.. I demand the government to conduct through police investigation in these allegations and punish whoever are guilty.. Truth must prevail. legal action follows!!”

He also added, “It’s really pity that film industry and film personalities have become soft target to many people who are trying to gain cheap publicity... I definitely support taking Telugu artists in our films.. In Geethanjali u find only Telugu artists. But this is unacceptable. I condemn it.”

Kona Venkat has worked with actors like Ram Charan, Akhil, Ravi Teja and others as a producer, director or writer .

