Airaa first look: Nayanthara’s double role, in black and white. See pic

Actor Nayanthara, who recently delivered two hits with female-centric Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal, is all set to introduce the audience to her next, Airaa, directed by Sarjun KM. The first look of Airaa was released on social media on Tuesday. Nayanthara will also be seen for the first time in a double role in the film.

In the first look poster, one of Nayanthara’s looks is quite similar to that in Imaikka Nodigal. Her second avatar in the film is more ethereal and the focus is on her eyes. There is a contrast between the two resulting in speculation that while one of her characters will hail from a rural background, the other will be from a city.

The film is expected to release for Christmas 2018 and a major part of the film has already been shot. The final schedule of Airaa is expected to commence soon in Chennai.

The film produced by KJR Studios is being helmed by Sarjun who rose to fame for his short film Lakshmi and his debut Echarikkai. Other than Airaa, Nayanthara also has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, an untitled Sivakarthikeyan film directed by Rajesh, Ajith’s Viswasam and Nivin Pauly-starrer Love, Action, Drama.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 21:02 IST