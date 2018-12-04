Ajith doesn’t have a double role in Viswasam, confirms director Siva

Ajith’s Viswasam is the upcoming biggie, which will be clashing with Rajinikanth’s Petta on release. From the first look poster of the film to its recent stills shared on social media, it was evident that Ajith had two different looks in the film. Now, director Siva has confirmed that Ajith will not be playing double role as speculated, but he will be portraying the role of Thokku Durai.

The two different looks have Ajith sporting a salt-and-pepper look, quite similar to that in his previous film Veeram. In the other, he sports a handlebar moustache and is much younger. Speaking of this, the director said to Tamil weekly Vikatan, “He plays only one role. He essays a flamboyant character called Thokku Durai and will be seen sporting a handlebar moustache. In the first half, the story happens in the village. The second half will move to the city backdrop.”

Speaking of the role that Nayanthara would be portraying in the film, the director said, “Nayanthara plays a powerful role in the film. We have given her a character through which she can showcase her acting chops.”

Director Siva also revealed details about the film’s plot and said, “From the beginning itself, Ajith sir wanted the film to be a sure-shot festival entertainer. The story is set in Koduvilarpatti village in Theni district. The film revolves around emotional incidents that occur in the lives of the people residing there who are courageous yet innocent.”

Viswasam produced by Sathya Jyothi Films is slated to release on Pongal and has music composed by D Imman. This is director Siva’s fourth collaboration with actor Ajith after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 14:10 IST