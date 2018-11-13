Allu Arjun on MeToo: Telugu cinema treats women with maximum respect

Allu Arjun, who was the guest of honour at the pre-release event of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Taxiwaala, broached the subject of MeToo movement in India. The actor, who was last seen in Naa Peru Surya, said that he and his brother (Allu Sirish) both felt that the industry needed more women and also urged artistes to work in the Telugu film industry as it is one of the safest places for women.

He said, “I’m telling you, among all industries, the Telugu film industry is the cleanest. You can ask female actors who are working here and they will vouch for this.Telugu cinema treats its women with maximum respect. I invite each and every girl to come to our industry.”

“Amid this #MeToo movement, my brother and I feel that more women should come into the industry,” he said and added, “I enquired about Priyanka (Jawalkar). I asked her whether she was a Telugu girl. I was told that she is a Marathi girl but grew up in Anantapur. I feel that any person who likes Telugu culture is one of us. She is a Telugu girl.”

At the pre-release event, Allu Arjun also said that Vijay, the lead actor in Taxiwaala, was a self-made man. Something that he himself could never claim to be. He explained, “Unlike me, Vijay did not have the support of big filmmakers to kick-start his career. He really worked hard to be where he is today. He is a self-made man. And no matter how successful I become, I can never claim that I was a self-made man.”

He also advised Vijay to not take negative remarks to heart and said, “There will be a group of people who won’t like your success. You should not worry about them. Know that I’m one of them who really enjoy watching you succeed.”

Vijay Deverakonda’s Taxiwaala is slated to release on November 17. The film directed by Rahul Sankrityan is a horror comedy that features a haunted car and how it influences the life of Vijay’s character in the film.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 13:33 IST