Allu Arjun relives ‘magic moment’ with Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ, here’s all his love

Allu Arjun’s love for Shah Rukh Khan is clearly visible in his recent Instagram post about Bollywood’s Badshah and his popular 90s film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film, which ran at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir for over 20 years after its release, is also actor Allu Arjun’s favourite movie of all time.

Naa Peru Surya actor shared a screenshot of the song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam’ and captioned the picture, “Tuje Dekha tho ye jana sanam ... I felt the highest magic moment of my Life when I watched it in 1995... and today after 23years I watched it again , and I felt that same magic n that love in my deepest heart . Highest cinematic moment of my life then , now n Forever #ddlj #srk #kajol #srkajol #yrf #yashchopra #tujedekhatoyejanasanam (sic).”

Allu Arjun is reportedly making his Bollywood debut alongside Ranveer Singh in the movie 83, which is being directed by Kabir Khan and will capture India’s victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. There has, however, been no official confirmation as of now.

In Telugu, Allu Arjun hasn’t announced any project since the failure of his summer 2018 release, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. The actor has since requested his fans to be patient and has also said that he will be making an announcement about his upcoming project soon.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 12:41 IST