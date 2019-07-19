Amala Paul’s Aadai: Morning shows cancelled, politician files police complaint over nudity in the film

Actor Amala Paul has attracted frsh controversy with her film, Aadai. After morning shows of her movie were reportedly cancelled in Chennai, fresh reports now suggest that a case has been filed against the makers, alleging that the movie will promote rape culture.

A Bollywoodlife report claimed that Chennai politician Priya Rajeshwari has mentioned in her complaint that the nudity in the film “will send out a wrong message to the youth and will encourage rape culture”. Aadai was reportedly awarded an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Reports on Friday morning said that the distributors of Aadai did not release the print as some payments from the producers were yet to be settled, thereby causing cancellation of morning shows.

#Aadai press show cancelled! First shows of the film too have been cancelled because of financial issues. Will have to wait and see if the film will release later in the afternoon! #Review will be up once the film releases #Aadai #AmalaPaul #amala #Reviews #Kollywood #TamilCinema pic.twitter.com/CvcwmeYdB0 — Manigandan K R (@cineobserver) July 19, 2019

Ever since the trailer of Aadai dropped, it has been a hot topic of discussion online. While several people admired it, many were offended by nude scenes and a kiss between Amala and Ramya. Talking about the scene, Amala said, “That shot was spontaneous and not scripted. Once you are in the character, you should let your inner actor take over you. There is nothing sexual here. You have to watch the film to understand the context of the scene. In fact I felt extremely powerful. Initially I didn’t know how I was going to pull off this scene, but once I was done I felt even more comfortable with my body. I felt that I could face any challenge in the world. Aadai gave me the strength and team spirit for me to become a producer for Cadaver.”

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 16:56 IST