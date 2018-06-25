AMMA revokes Dileep’s suspension, Women in Cinema Collective headed by Manju Warrier unhappy

An actresses’ body in Kerala was on Monday irked with the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) for its decision to revoke the suspension of superstar Dileep, accused of kidnapping an actress. “If you have decided to revoke the suspension... what has changed after he was suspended?” the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) asked the AMMA, led by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, in a Facebook post.

“Do you know that you have decided to take back someone who is alleged to have been involved in a rape and the trial is yet to finish... don’t you feel anything at all?”

In its first annual general body meeting after Dileep’s arrest, the AMMA on Sunday revoked Dileep’s suspension on the grounds that it was done by a hurriedly-called executive meeting which was against the by-laws of the AMMA. Dileep is accused of playing a role in the conspiracy to abduct the young actress in February 2017 when she was on her way to Kochi from her house. He spent 85 days in jail before securing bail.

“The victim... is she also not a member of AMMA? Through this new decision, are you not insulting the victim again? Being a democratic body, what’s the message you are trying to send across. This decision... is it not challenging the legal system of our land?” the WCC asked.

The WCC was formed last year and includes many top actresses including Dileep’s former wife Manju Warrier and Parvathy. In Sunday’s meeting, the leading actresses from WCC along with some male actors like Prithviraj were absent.

Follow @htshowbiz for more