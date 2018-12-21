Antariksham movie review: It is mission accomplished for Varun Tej-Aditi Rao Hydari film

Antariksham

Director: Sankalp

Cast: Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari, Lavanya Tripathi, Rahman, Srinivas Avasarala

Rating: 4/5

Space films as a genre has never really taken off in India, pun intended. The ones that did make it to screen, such as Tik Tik Tik, went wildly off-course. Now, in Varun Tej and Aditi Rao Hydari’s Antariksham 9000kmph, we finally have a true blue example of how this genre needs to be explored.

In Antariksham, we have a team of four astronauts - Dev (Varun), Rhea (Aditi), Sanjay and Karan who are attempting to correct the path of an Indian satellite that is out of control. Dev’s dream is to launch a satellite, which will look into the possibility of existence of water on Moon. He is successful to a point, but the Indian Space Station loses the coordinates of this satellite on the day of its launch and while Dev attempts to regain control over the satellite, his life comes crashing down.

It is five years later that we see Dev being approached on an emergency mission to help with a satellite that was launched a decade ago. This satellite uses an outdated code and no one except Dev knows how to use it as a result of data transfer that took place years ago.

While the mission initially sounds simple enough, the complications that arise are scientific. Be it the problem of low power supply, or the satellite clash that could bring communication across the world to a standstill, it all comes across as a legitimate situation that could occur in real life. This relatability works in favour of the film.

Visually, film is a spectacle. The shots of astronauts floating in space or those of spacecraft look good. The close call that Varun has when he almost collides into a satellite is sharp and keeps audience on tenterhooks.

Keeping it simple and straight forward, with muted performances combined with good visuals and solid background score has made Antariksham a space film to watch out for. Director Sankalp’s vision is to reach out for the stars but while keeping it real for the characters involved.

