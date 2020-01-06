AR Murugadoss reveals Rajinikanth’s Darbar will deal with sex crimes

regional-movies

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, ahead of the release of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, has revealed that the film will deal with the subject of sex crimes.

In a media interaction, Murugadoss opened up about the film and hinted that it will feature an incident similar to the recent Hyderabad rape case. “The film does talk about the issues faced by a city like Mumbai. It’s topical. There are two types of cops - those who are puppets in the hands of the powerful, and those who have integrity and individuality. The latter are lionized in our society and films,” he said.

“I am a father myself; therefore, when the Hyderabad cops killed Disha’s rapists in an encounter, I felt happy. When cops give exemplary and instant justice, the public admires them. Just as the Hyderabad cops killed the rapists at the spot where the crime took place, something similar is shown in Darbar. We had shot the episode months before the incident took place in Hyderabad. Rajini sir called and talked about that scene after the encounters in Hyderabad,” Murugadoss added.

Darbar, which is gearing up for release on January 9, features Rajinikanth in the role of police commissioner of Mumbai. In the trailer, he introduces himself as a bad cop.

Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Reports have emerged that Rajinikanth and Murugadoss are most likely going to reunite for another project next year. However, an official confirmation on the reunion is yet awaited.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next Tamil project with director Siva. The yet-untitled family drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in important roles.

Siva’s project is believed to be an out-and-out rural drama. The film features Keerthy Suresh as Rajinikanth’s sister while Meena plays his wife. Shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

