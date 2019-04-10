As a director, you have to think 10 days ahead: Hrishikesh Joshi

Last year, actor Hrishikesh Joshi made his directorial debut with Home Sweet Home. The film was appreciated for its different take on relationships and the script. The Cycle (2018) actor was praised for his direction skills and approach of a sensitive and emotional subject. Hrishikesh says, “Last year, I spent more time as a director first with my film and then with the Marathi play, Natasamrat. So, this year, the director in me is on a break (smiles).”

Having juggled writing and acting, in theatre, films and on web, Hrishikesh wants to focus on acting this year. He says, “When you are directing, you have to think 10 days ahead. You are the captain of the ship and you need to be fast-paced. You cannot just sit and relax. You are constantly planning ahead and thinking about the film. On the other hand, as an actor, you can enjoy your creative space.”

Hrishikesh shares that as an actor on the set, he likes to read between shots. “I have been juggling between acting, directing and writing. This year, however, I want to relax and enjoy acting,” he says.

Abhishek Bachchan and Hrishikesh Joshi on the sets of Breathe 2

The actor will be seen in the web series, Breathe 2, with Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan. On his equation with the stars, he says, “We had a great time shooting. When in Delhi, we played cricket. Amit and I are like family now. Working with Abhishek has been interesting and a wonderful experience as well.”

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 20:57 IST