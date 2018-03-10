Bengali TV actor found dead in her room, suicide note discovered

The body of Bengali TV actor Moumita Saha, 23, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Tollygunge area of south Kolkata on Saturday. A suicide note was also found from the flat.

Saha used to live alone in the flat in Regent Park of Tollygunge.

Police broke open the door of the flat and found her body hanging with a scarf round her neck. The police was informed by the landlord. On Friday evening Saha’s relatives got in touch with the landlord after they could not connect with Saha.

“Completed 21 years of my life. So far I got what I wanted, but it seems that in the struggle for life I have lost even in victory. I am starting afresh all over again. Let me see whether I lose or win?” she wrote on her Facebook wall on September 15, 2017.

Officers of Regent Park police station began an inquiry into the cause of the death. “Prima facie it seems to be depression as she did not get success in her career,” said an officer.

Saha, who hails from Bandel in Hooghly district of south Bengal, came to Kolkata to make career as an actor.

In February last year, body of another TV actor Bitasta Saha was found in her apartment on EM Bypass in the eastern fringe of Kolkata. She, too, lived there alone.

In April 2015, TV actor Disha Ganguly, who was in her early twenties, hung herself from the ceiling fan at her south Kolkata residence.

In 2016, Puja Aich, 32, another aspiring television actor, set herself on fire and died of the burn injuries.