Bharat Ane Nenu’s Mahesh Babu and Rangasthalam director Sukumar to work together

Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu is currently ruling the box office around the world. The film collected Rs 55 crore on day 1 and has been estimated to have done better on day 2. Now, Mythri Movie Makers have announced their next venture will star Mahesh Babu and the film will be directed by Rangasthalam’s Sukumar. The film will be slated for release in 2019.

The production house tweeted, “Superstar Mahesh Babu + Mythri Movie Makers + Sukumar #Mahesh26 - 2019 Worldwide.”

In the meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has already signed on to work with director Vamsi Paidapally. The team is expected to begin shooting in May and the first schedule will reportedly begin in the US. He will follow this up with the Sukumar film.

Sukumar, on the other hand, is fresh off the success of Rangasthalam. Starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, the film received positive reviews from critics and audiences for making a commercially viable period film - uncommon for the industry. Ram Charan as Chitti Babu and Samantha as Rama Lakshmi stole the show with their performances in the film, about a deaf village engineer who goes against the village head with the help of his brother.

