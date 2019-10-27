Bigil box office collection day 1: Vijay-starrer collects Rs 55 crore on first day of release

regional-movies

Oct 27, 2019

Actor Vijay’s latest release Bigil has registered the best opening for a Tamil film this year so far, with a box office haul of Rs 55 crore on its first day of release, trade sources have revealed.

Made on a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore, Bigil has registered a phenomenal start at the box-office. Trade pundits believe it will be looking at raking in Rs 200 crore in its opening weekend. “Bigil has taken a terrific start at the ticket window with Rs 55 crore gross on first day. Since Monday is a holiday in Tamil Nadu, we can expect it to breach into Rs 200 crore club comfortably. Despite mixed reviews, the film is minting big numbers,” trade analyst Trinath told Hindustan Times.

Bigil marks the third collaboration of director Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film released on Friday in over 4000 screens worldwide. Vijay plays dual roles in Bigil. Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character. To shoot a pivotal portion of the film in a football stadium, the makers spent a whopping Rs 6 crore. The film, which has music by AR Rahman, also stars Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 13:55 IST