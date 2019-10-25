Vijay fans create ruckus after Bigil midnight screening cancelled, 32 arrested: report

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:55 IST

Several individuals have been arrested for creating a ruckus after a midnight screening of actor Vijay’s latest release, Bigil, was cancelled in Krishnagiri. According to a New Indian Express report, the police has arrested 32 ‘rioters’, who ‘will be severely charged for the offence’, according to the superintendent.

The fans destroyed shop banners, water tanks, cars, and other structures after being informed that no special screening for the film would be held at midnight. Videos of the violence have been shared on social media.

The report adds that the decision to cancel midnight screenings was made by the Tamil Nadu government to curb overcharging on ticket prices by theatres. However, the decision was overturned shortly afterwards, and fans gathered at the Krishnagiri theatre and began celebrating on the streets. The theatre could not download the film on time, because of which the screening was cancelled at the last minute.

According to the report, the police reached the location, and began taking stock of the situation. Some protesters were reportedly in an inebriated state; others, however, were said to have aided the police in calming the situation down.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics and fans. Vijay’s performance was praised, and the film’s second half was praised for being message-driven.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 18:48 IST