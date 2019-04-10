Boney Kapoor invites Ajith to Bollywood, says he has three action scripts for him

Producer Boney Kapoor has invited Tamil star Ajith Kumar to work in Bollywood. After seeing the rushes of Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney was stunned by Ajith’s performance. He wants the Tamil actor to work in Bollywood and says he already has three action scripts for him.

On Wednesday, Boney took to Twitter and wrote: “Saw the rushes of Nerkonda Paarvai. Happy. What a performance by Ajith. I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts; hope he says yes to at least one of them.”

Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy... What a performance by Ajith.... I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 10, 2019

Boney is making an entry into the southern market with Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. Nerkonda Paarvai, which is being directed by H Vinoth, stars Ajith in the role of a lawyer, reprising Amitabh’s role from the original. The film, which marks the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan in a crucial role, also stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai’s birthday message for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan features daughter Aaradhya, see pic

The project was materialized to honour’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran star in English Vinglish in a cameo.

“While working with Ajith in English Vinglish, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film,” Kapoor had said in a statement.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music. Popular lensman Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 16:41 IST