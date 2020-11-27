e-paper
Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan may lend their voice for SS Rajamouli’s RRR: report

As per a new report, Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan will be part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR as narrators. While Chiranjeevi will introduce the characters in the Telugu version, Aamir will do the needful for the Hindi audience.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:15 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan may be part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.
Actors Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan are most likely to be associated with SS Rajamouli’s RRR as narrators as their voices are expected to be used to introduce the film’s lead characters essayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

As per sources, Chiranjeevi will introduce the characters for the Telugu version of the film while Aamir Khan will voice for the lead actors for the Hindi version.

RRR, which is produced by DVV Danayya, will hit the screens next year. The film was originally planned for Sankranti 2021 release. However, it now stands postponed due the coronavirus pandemic and the release date will only be announced after wrapping up the shoot.

As per Times of India report, both Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan are expected to come on board as narrators.

The shoot resumed after a long hiatus in Hyderabad in October. The team recently released a video in which it can be seen that they’re braving extreme cold weather while shooting. Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles.

Both Ajay and Alia will be making their Telugu debut with this project. Shriya Saran will be seen playing an extended cameo in the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife in the flashback portion.

RRR will be based on the lives of two popular and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen playing Allu Sitarama Raju, NTR will be seen as Bheem.

Recently, the makers unveiled a special video to introduce Jr NTR’s character as Komaram Bheem in the movie.

