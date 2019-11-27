Class Of 80s: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and 80s stars come together for epic reunion party. See pics

regional-movies

A photograph featuring top South actors, including Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Daggubati Venkatesh, who ruled the roost in the 1980s, popularly called the “class of 80s”, has taken the internet by storm. Chiranjeevi was the host of the reunion of the 1980s actors from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi film industries, which happened on Saturday at his swanky new house in Hyderabad. Incidentally, the reunion coincided with his housewarming party.

Others who were present at this event were Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Khushboo Sundar, Shobana Chandrakumar, Prabhu, Sumalatha, K Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathi, Jaya Prada, Naresh, Amala Akkineni, and Suresh among many others. According to reports, at least 37 actors from the 80s attended the event.

The dress code decided for the reunion was black and gold. “A month ago, we decided the dress code, the host and the theme for the day,” a source said, adding that they had created a WhatsApp group to keep in touch with each other.

Mohanlal took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of him hugging Chiranjeevi. He captioned the image: “With my amazing friend Chiranjeevi. #chiranjeevi #friends #reunion #classof80.”

Mohanlal also shared a picture with Parvathy and Sumalatha, his co-stars in the cult classic Thoovanathumbikal. “With Ganga and Clara. Two memorable characters in Malayalam Cinema,” he wrote.

Radikaa posted several moments from the reunion on Twitter. “An example of friendship over years, tested over time. Thanks #Chiranjeevi & family for hosting. We are lucky to share this bond,” she wrote.

Moments of our reunion😀😀 pic.twitter.com/U40mK4qN8b — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 25, 2019

