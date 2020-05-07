Composer Thaman on board actor Vijay’s next Tamil project

regional-movies

Popular composer Thaman has confirmed he’s officially on board Tamil star Vijay’s next project which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. In an interaction with a leading Telugu news channel, Thaman confirmed the news and added he’s thrilled to be collaborating with Vijay.

“Really excited about teaming up with Vijay. We’ve been following up for the past three years. Now, everything has fallen in place,” Thaman said.

It is yet unknown who has been officially signed to direct Thalapathy 65, even though recent reports suggest both Sudha Kongara and AR Murugadoss have been in talks. However, inside sources have confirmed Vijay’s immediate project will be with Murugadoss.

Vijay and Murugadoss are all set to join hands for the fourth time. They have previously worked together in Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar. Apparently, their next collaboration could be a sequel to Thuppakki. Murugadoss’s last film was Darbar, which starred Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of his forthcoming Tamil film, Master, due for release in April.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Master features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee-directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences.

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

