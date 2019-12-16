Complaint filed against crew of Thalapathy 64 for smoking inside school campus

regional-movies

The team of Thalapathy 64 has been accused of smoking inside a school campus as per a statement released by The Tobacco Monitor App. Recently, the team shot some scenes at a school for visually challenged-children in Chennai and the members were found to be smoking inside the school premises during the shoot.

“The Section 4 of the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) states that, ‘Smoking in public places is prohibited’. On the other hand, Section 6 (b) states that the sale or usage of cigarettes or any other tobacco product is prohibited within 100 yards of any educational institution; be it school, college or even a tuition centre’. The movie crew has shown such a lethargic attitude by smoking inside the school where countless number of disabled children get educated,” read the press release.

The Tobacco Monitor has now filed a complaint against the makers of the film for smoking inside school campus and authorities of the Department of Differently Abled Welfare for granting permission to the film crew to shoot.

The film, being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the female lead.

Vijay was last seen in Atlee directed Bigil, in which he played dual roles. He was seen playing both the father and the son in the film. Also starring Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, Bigil went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay might join hands with filmmaker Vetrimaaran next. Apparently, Vetrimaaran has already narrated a story to Vijay, who is said to have already given his consent verbally. If everything goes as planned, the duo might join hands for the first time for Thalapathy 65.

