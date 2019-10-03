e-paper
Vijay’s Thalapathy 64 launched with a puja ceremony, see pic

Vijay starrer Thalapathy 64 is a gangster drama and will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:35 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Thalapathy 64 will star Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.
Thalapathy 64 will star Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.
         

Actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film, currently dubbed Thalapathy 64, with director Lokesh Kanagaraj had its official launch ceremony on Thursday in Chennai. The ceremony was attended by the entire cast and crew.

Tipped to be a gangster drama, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The regular shooting is expected to commence from later this month.

The film, which will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, will see Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan has been signed to play the leading lady while Antony Varghese and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj have been signed to play crucial roles.

 

It is rumoured that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

The film may feature another leading lady. However, the makers are yet to reveal who has been signed to play the second heroine.

 

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of Bigil, which is confirmed to hit the screens this Diwali. Directed by Atlee, Bigil marks the third collaboration of the director with Vijay after Theri and Mersal, which were blockbusters.

The film will see Vijay play the role of a coach of women’s football team. While Nayanthara plays the leading lady, Bigil also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

The first look poster of Bigil was released on the occasion of actor Vijay’s birthday in June. Sharing the poster, Lokesh had written: “Happy birthday @actorvijay na! #Bigil #Michael Vera level! Congrats @Atlee_dir bro @am_kathir bro #HBDEminentVijay.”

 

The poster, which is set against North Madras backdrop, features Vijay in dual roles as father and son. From the poster, it’s evident that father Vijay plays a local rowdy while the son essays the role of a football coach.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 15:35 IST

