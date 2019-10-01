Vijay Sethupathi lands a pivotal role in Vijay’s Thalapathy 64

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:27 IST

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, recently seen in Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play a pivotal role in Vijay’s upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film, its makers announced.

Via a special poster, the makers announced that they are happy to welcome Vijay Sethupathi on board. The industry grapevine is that Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. It will be the first time Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay.

Dubbed Thalapathy 64, the film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will see Vijay play a gangster. There are rumours that the story will unfold against a college backdrop.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast. However, it has confirmed that the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera while Philomin Raj will take care of editing.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says he was considered for Kabir Singh, but backed out to avoid ego tussle with Shahid Kapoor

There are rumours that Kiara Advani was being considered for the leading lady’s role. But latest reports suggest that Malavika Mohanan, who was also seen recent in Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of Bigil, which is confirmed to hit the screens this Diwali. Directed by Atlee, Bigil marks the third collaboration of the director with Vijay after Theri and Mersal, which were blockbusters.

The film will see Vijay play the role of a coach of women’s football team. While Nayanthara plays the leading lady, Bigil also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

The first look poster of Bigil was released on the occasion of actor Vijay’s birthday in June. The poster, which is set against North Madras backdrop, features Vijay in dual roles as father and son. From the poster, it’s evident that father Vijay plays a local rowdy while the son essays the role of a football coach.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 12:27 IST