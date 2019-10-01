e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Vijay Sethupathi lands a pivotal role in Vijay’s Thalapathy 64

Vijay Sethupathi will soon be working with Tamil actor Vijay in a film dubbed Thalapathy 64 for now. See poster.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:27 IST

Hindustan Times
Thalapathy: Vijay Sethupathi will star in Vijay’s next.
Thalapathy: Vijay Sethupathi will star in Vijay’s next.
         

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, recently seen in Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play a pivotal role in Vijay’s upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film, its makers announced.

Via a special poster, the makers announced that they are happy to welcome Vijay Sethupathi on board. The industry grapevine is that Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. It will be the first time Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay.

Dubbed Thalapathy 64, the film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will see Vijay play a gangster. There are rumours that the story will unfold against a college backdrop.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast. However, it has confirmed that the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera while Philomin Raj will take care of editing.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says he was considered for Kabir Singh, but backed out to avoid ego tussle with Shahid Kapoor

There are rumours that Kiara Advani was being considered for the leading lady’s role. But latest reports suggest that Malavika Mohanan, who was also seen recent in Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of Bigil, which is confirmed to hit the screens this Diwali. Directed by Atlee, Bigil marks the third collaboration of the director with Vijay after Theri and Mersal, which were blockbusters.

The film will see Vijay play the role of a coach of women’s football team. While Nayanthara plays the leading lady, Bigil also stars Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

The first look poster of Bigil was released on the occasion of actor Vijay’s birthday in June. The poster, which is set against North Madras backdrop, features Vijay in dual roles as father and son. From the poster, it’s evident that father Vijay plays a local rowdy while the son essays the role of a football coach.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 12:27 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Regional Movies