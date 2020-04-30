David Warner, wife Candice dance to Allu Arjun’s hit Telugu number Butta Bomma, see video

regional-movies

Australian cricketer David Warner, who made his Tik Tok debut a couple of weeks ago, has made great use of the platform. In his latest video, he’s seen grooving to recent Telugu hit track Butta Bomma along with his wife, Candice Warner.

Butta Bomma is the chartbuster number from Allu Arjun’s latest Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. Warner wrote: “It’s Tik Tok time #ButtaBomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1 (sic).”

The video also features Warner’s daughter who appeared in a cute cameo. The video has gone viral on social media. Overwhelmed by the reach of the video, Allu Arjun thanked Warner for shaking a leg to his song.

Butta Bomma song has become a rage on Tik Tok. The song is so popular that it recently made Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita to groove to it.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of Arjun and Trivikram, is the story of Bantu (played by Allu Arjun) and his efforts to please his cold-hearted father Valmiki (played by Murali Sharma).

The film opened to mostly positive word-of-mouth for its overall comical treatment and drama. The film also features Tabu in a pivotal role. This appearance marked her return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she plays Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj played the leading ladies. SS Thaman composed the music while PS Vinod has cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, Arjun will next team up with director Sukumar for a project titled Pushpa. It will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The project will mark Arjun’s third outing with director Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. But it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna has been signed to play the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist.

Sukumar, whose last film Rangasthalam set new box-office records, is currently busy with the pre-production work on the project.

Arjun also has a project titled Icon in the kitty apart from a pan-India project with AR Murugadoss. If everything goes as planned, Murugadoss’s film might mark Arjun’s Bollywood debut.

