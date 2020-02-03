Dhanush announces third film of the year after Karnan, Atrangi Re

regional-movies

Actor Dhanush, who is currently shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming Tamil film Karnan, will team up with director Karthick Naren for a yet-untitled project which is currently dubbed D 43. The announcement was made on Sunday.

To be bankrolled by Satyajothi Films, the film will mark the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthick Naren, best known for helming Dhruvangal 16. D 43 will have music by GV Prakash Kumar. The makers have confirmed that it will hit the screens on October 23.

Last seen on screen in Tamil action comedy Pataas, Dhanush has an excellent line up this year. Having recently wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj’s yet-untitled gangster film, he also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in his kitty.

In Subbaraj’s film, currently dubbed D 40, Dhanush plays a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with handlebar mustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the movie. The project, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

In November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he’s ever worked on in any film. The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo also plays a pivotal role.

Dhanush also has a film with director Ramkumar of Ratasan fame in his kitty. If everything goes as planned, this yet-untitled project will also go on the floors later this year. Meanwhile, Karthick Naren currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil action-thriller Mafia, starring Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar in crucial roles.

