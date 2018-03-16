Dhanush’s Maari 2: 40% shoot completed; makers aim release in second half

Director Balaji Mohan on Thursday revealed that he’s done with 40 percent of shoot of Maari 2, which marks the return of Dhanush in a dhoti-clad, mustache-twirling local rowdy. Balaji took to twitter and wrote: “Happy that Maari 2 shoot is progressing at brisk pace and is 40 % done. I will resume after the strike and targeting release in second half of 2018.”

In Maari 2, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas plays the antagonist. The film marks his Tamil debut and he’s really looking forward to the release because this opportunity will establish his market in Kollywood. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as the leading lady and she teams up with Dhanush for the first time. Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar is rumoured to be playing a character with grey shades. However, she recently clarified she’s not playing a negative character.

Maari 2 marks the reunion of Dhanush and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja after 9 years. They last worked together in 2008 film Yaaradi Nee Mohini, a remake of Telugu film Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule. It’ll be an interesting combination to look forward to as the duo has given several chartbusters over the years. It has also been confirmed that the film, being bankrolled by Wunderbar Films, will be made as a bilingual and will be simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more