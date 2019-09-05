Dhanush’s next film with Karthik Subbaraj starts rolling in London, see pic

regional-movies

Actor Dhanush’s next yet-untitled Tamil film with director Karthik Subbaraj went on the floors in London on Wednesday, its makers revealed via Twitter. The project, which is currently dubbed D40, marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, is being bankrolled by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios.

“D 40 goes on floors today, at London,” read a tweet from YNOT Studios which also shared a team picture from the set.

Tipped to be an action thriller with gangster elements, the film will be entirely shot in and around London. The team will complete the project in one long schedule in London.

Aishwarya Lekshmi has been signed as the leading lady. Earlier this week, the makers announced that they’ve roped in Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.

Karthik took to Twitter to welcome James on board. He wrote: “Welcome on board @MrJamesCosmo sir!! Very happy, honoured & excited to work with an actor who starred in legendary creations like #Braveheart #Troy #GameOfThrones & many more (sic)”.

If the grapevine is anything to go by, James will be seen playing the antagonist. It’s worth mentioning that Subbaraj had originally planned to rope in Al Pacino for the role. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get dates of the Scarface actor.

The makers are yet to reveal rest of the cast and crew. Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy year with an interesting lineup of projects.

Last seen playing a local ruffian in Maari 2, Dhanush will be seen playing a daily wage labourer in Asuran, which will be released on October 2. Being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Dhanush also has Durai Senthil Kumar directed Pataas, which is gearing up for Diwali release. The film features Dhanush in dual roles and co-stars Mehreen Pirzada and Sneha.

In December, Dhanush will work on a fantasy comedy project with director Ramkumar, whose last outing was the critically-acclaimed Ratsasan. Dhanush also has few days of shoot left on Vada Chennai 2 which he hopes to complete by this year end.

