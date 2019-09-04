Dhanush, filmmaker Selvaraghavan set to reunite after a decade

regional-movies

Actor Dhanush has confirmed he will soon reunite with his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan for a yet-untitled Tamil project which will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

In a recent media interaction, Dhanush confirmed signing a new project which will be directed by his brother. The two had previously worked in Tamil films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Selvaraghavan, whose last outing NGK tanked at the box-office, has been instrumental in building Dhanush’s career and both of them have been planning to join hands for a long time.

The latest update is that Yuvan Shankar Raja, a constant collaborator with Selvaraghavan, has been roped in as the composer for the upcoming project. More details about the project including cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Last seen playing a local ruffian in Maari 2, Dhanush will be next seen playing a daily wage labourer in Asuran, which is also being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations. The film marks his fourth collaboration with director Vetrimaaran.

In Asuran, Dhanush will be seen playing dual roles as father and son. Based on Tamil novel Vekkai, the film is tipped to be a revenge saga and also marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Manju Warrier.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has two more projects in his kitty apart from a Bollywood flick with Aanand L Rai. He’s currently shooting for his upcoming project Pataas with director Durai Senthil Kumar. The film also features him in dual roles and co-stars Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles.

Dhanush also has a film with director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. If everything goes as planned, he will begin shooting for this project from November.

This year, Dhanush is also expected to commence work on his third Bollywood project which will be directed by Anand L Rai.

