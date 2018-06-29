Dileep’s inclusion in AMMA causes furore, protests organised outside Mohanlal’s residence

Dileep on Thursday sent an official letter to AMMA to announce that he will not return to the film body until he is cleared of all charges against him in the case of the Malayalam actress’s alleged abduction and rape that took place in February. This was just a few hours after the Women in Cinema Collective had sent an official letter seeking an emergency meeting to discuss the decision of including Dileep in the association.

Even though Dileep has promised to stay away, the fact that this sudden decision was taken under the leadership of superstar Mohanlal has caused a furore among fans. On Friday, Youth Congress Activists organised a protest and marched to the residence of Mohanlal. They shouted slogans and demanded that Mohanlal not side with anyone who has been accused of causing harm to women’s safety or security.

Some protesters even tried to barge in to his house, but were stopped before any damage was done. Mohanlal was not present at his residence when the protest occurred. Upon hearing about this protest, a Mohanlal fan committee, too, organised a protest to warn anyone about causing harm to their favourite actor. According to a fan, quoted by IANS, “He is only the (AMMA) President and the decision is taken by the Committee and the Annual General Body Meeting... why is he alone being targeted? If this is not stopped, we will also be forced to act.”

Mohanlal had revoked the suspension a day after he was chosen as the president of the artistes association and this led to four actors quitting AMMA in protest. Legislators also took potshots at other AMMA members for changing their allegiance so suddenly, and asked why the decision was not taken in the presence of all the members of the association.

After this, Prithviraj and Aashiq Abu supported the victim and the women actors who quit. Prithviraj said in an interview to The Week, “I completely understand why Remya, Geethu and Rima resigned from AMMA. I appreciate their courage and applaud the decision. I am with them. There may be people who criticise them but I believe that right or wrong depends on one’s perception.”

