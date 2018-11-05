Diwali is my favourite festival: Mithila Palkar

Actor Mithila Palkar admits that unless she goes out of her way, she never gets time to spend at home on festivals or special occasions. So, this year, she has consciously taken some time off, and will be celebrating Diwali with her grandparents. “I am going to be at home after a really long time. Diwali is my favourite festival, and I am looking forward to spending it with family,” says the Karwaan actor.

Diwali, for Mithila, is all about faraal (sweets and savoury), lighting up the house, enjoying goodies, lighting earthern diyas, and spending time with family. “When you have faraal served for all meals during the day, you know it is Diwali. It is the joy of coming together. I don’t have a sweet tooth, but my favourite is kanola, which is just like karanji. I eagerly wait for it and devour it right after it is out of the pan.”

So, does she help make any of these sweets or savouries? “Well, I don’t know how to make them by myself, but yes, I help my grandmom with it. As a child, I remember sitting in the kitchen and helping her knead the dough or cut it. I have always been curious and I look at this as a project.”

Mithila Palkar is looking forward to enjoying faraal made by her grandmother (HTPHOTO)

Another memory and ritual that Mithila swears by is visiting a Ganesh Temple in Dadar. What started as a random exercise has become a special tradition with her friends. “While in school, we would dress up every Diwali and visit this temple. It has been so many years now that we have been following this tradition religiously. My friends and I have not missed a single year.”

Sharing details about the main day of Diwali, Mithila shares that her day starts with application of ubtan, tikka by grandmom and a bath with sandalwood soap. “When I was younger, I would get new clothes on all days. Cleaning the house was an important part of the festival too. The best part was finding old photos and other memories while cleaning.”

This year has been pretty exciting for Mithila, who had a Bollywood release, a web series release and more. “I don’t plan anything and I am grateful for all that has happened in 2018. It has been fantastic and I am thankful. My motto is to keep doing good work. I don’t do anything to win an award, but if happens along the way, nothing like it. For me, no work is big or small, I am passionate about all my projects.”

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 16:09 IST