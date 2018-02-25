Don’t want to play negative roles in southern cinema: Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty says he’s really fond of south films but hasn’t explored many opportunities because most of the times he’s only been offered negative roles. As much as he’s keen to work in the south, he wants to avoid taking up anything slightly negative. “I have received a few offers in Tamil and Telugu industries. But what happens is people keep offering negative roles and I don’t want anything negative. I don’t want to hit Rajinikanth sir in a movie by playing a badass role. The only ‘real’ negative character I’ve done in my career is Main Hoon Na,” Suniel said in a group interaction in Chennai.

Best known for his brief role in late cinematographer-director Jeeva’s 2001 Tamil film 12B, in which he shared screen space with Jyothika, he’s yet to play a full-fledged role in the south. He has also done a cameo in filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Malayalam film Kakkakyuil. He says he’s in talks to sign a multi-lingual project soon. “I’m signing some exciting projects in the coming days, one of which will be a multi-lingual film. Besides Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam will be the premium languages in which I would be working next.”

He’s also expected to join hands with Priyadarshan for the seventh time. The duo is known for working together in projects such as Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke and De Dana Dan among others. Talking about his love for south films, he said: “I have always been fond of south Indian movies. 90% of my films have been remakes of south films. There’s a genuine emotion that’s binding the story in films being made here. The sincerity with which they prepare the script never ceases to amaze me. I’m really glad that today there’s no such thing called ‘regional cinema’. It’s Indian cinema now.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more