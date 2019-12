Filmfare Awards South 2019: Ram Charan, Trisha and Dhanush win top laurels, here’s the complete list of winners

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 12:10 IST

The Filmfare Awards South 2019 brought together people from all the four southern industries under one roof in Chennai on Saturday. The event saw over 200 guests from Tamil, Telugu Malayalam and Kannada industries. On the first day, talent from Kannada and Telugu industries were honoured, with Ram Charan, Dhanush and Trisha among those who won the top laurels.

In Telugu, both Mahanati and Rangasthalam bagged four awards each. Actor Ram Charan walked home with the best actor award for his performance in Rangasthalam. In Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer 96 bagged five awards including best actor female for Trisha while Pa. Ranjith produced Pariyerum Perumal was awarded the best film. In Malayalam, Sudani From Nigeria bagged the best film award while the critically acclaimed Ee Ma Yu won two awards. In Kannada, Nathicharami bagged four awards while Yash starrer KGF won two awards.

Telugu

Best Film: Mahanati

Best Director: Nag Ashwin (Mahanati)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular): Ram Charan (Rangasthalam)

Best Actor Critics: Dulquer Salman (Mahanati)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular): Keerthi Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Actress Critics: Rashmika Mandanna(Geetha Govindam )

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Jagapathi Babu (Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Anasuya Bharadwaj (Rangasthalam)

Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad - (Rangasthalam)

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose - Yentha Sakkagunave (Rangasthalam)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram - Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale (Geetha Govindam)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal -- Mandaraa Mandaraa (Bhaagamathie)

Tamil

Best Film: Pariyerum Perumal

Best Director: Ram Kumar (Ratsasan)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular): Dhanush (Vada Chennai), Vijay Sethupathi (’96)

Best Actor Critics: Arvind Swami (Chekka Chivantha Vaanam)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular): Trisha (’96)

Best Actress Critics: Aishwarya Rajesh (Kanaa)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Satyaraj (Kanaa)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Saranya Ponvannan (Kolamavu Kokila)

Best Music Album: Govind Vasantha (’96)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sid Sriram (Hey Penne- Pyaar Prema Kaadhal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Chinmayi (Kaathalae Kaathalae - ’96)

Best Lyrics: Karthik Netha (Kaathalae Kaathalae - ’96)

Malayalam

Best Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery (Ee.Ma.Yau.)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular): Joju George (Joseph)

Best Actor Critics: Soubin Shahir (Sudani From Nigeria)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular): Manju Warrier (Aami)

Best Actress Critics: Nimisha Sajayan (Eeda)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Vinayakan (Ee.Ma.Yau)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Savithri Sreedharan (Sudani From Nigeria)

Best Music Album: Kailas Menon (Theevandi)

Best Lyrics: B.K. Harinarayanan- Jeevamshamayi (Theevandi)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Vijay Yesudas– Poomuthole (Joseph)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Anne Amie – Aararo (Koode)

Kannada

Best Movie: KGF

Best Director: Mansore (Nathicharami)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Male (Popular): Yash (KGF)

Best Actor Critics: Sathish Ninasam (Ayogya)

Best Actor In A Leading Role Female (Popular): Manvitha Kamath (Tagaru)

Best Actress Critics: Sruthi Hariharan (Nathicharami)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Dhananjay (Tagaru)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Sharanya (Nathicharami)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sanjith Hegde -- Shaakuntle Sikkalu (Naduve Antaravirali)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Bindhumalini – Bhaavalokada (Nathicharami)

Best Lyrics: Dr H S Venkatesh Murthy -- Sakkareya Paakadali (Hasiru Ribbon)

Best Music Album: Vasuki Vaibhav (Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai)

Best Debut (Female): Raiza Wilson (- Pyaar Prema Kaadhal) (Tamil), Saniya Ayyappan (Queen) (Malayalam)

Technical Awards

Best Cinematography: R. Rathnavelu (Rangasthalam)

Best Choreography: Prabhu Deva, Jani (Rowdy Baby- Maari 2)

Life Time Achievement: Hariharan