Happy Birthday Meena: Actor all set to reunite with Mohanlal in Drishyam 2

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 12:58 IST

Actor Mohanlal on Wednesday announced that actor Meena will reunite with him to play her original character in Drishyam 2. The announcement was made to coincide with Meena’s birthday on Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday Meena and welcoming you to the sets of #Drishyam2 (sic),” Mohanlal tweeted.

Happy Birthday Meena and Welcoming you to the sets of #Drishyam2#HappyBirthdayMeena pic.twitter.com/SBrQnEe1Dx — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 16, 2020

In Drishyam, Meena was seen playing Mohanlal’s wife. Her character accidentally kills the boy who misbehaves with her daughter. The rest of the story is about how the entire family tries to cover their actions and save themselves.

Meena will return to play her character in the sequel, which will take off post lockdown. The sequel will be directed by Jeetu Joseph, who helmed the first part.

In a recent report by Cinema Express, Jeetu Joseph has revealed he’s made two changes to the script. He had opened up about the project while addressing students at a college recently. “After completing the script, I gave it to some people to read. As per their suggestions, I made a few corrections, and then put the script aside to go and do other stuff. Later, I came back to it and took a second look at the script, and when one does that, one starts noticing some problems,” said Jeethu.

“I noticed that I had written a scene which required a crowd, and considering the current situation, it’s impossible to shoot that,” he added.

He said that the current situation helped him fix the problem. “Like a blessing in disguise, a different idea came to me which doesn’t require anyone in that scene. It gave the script a different dimension. I realised that writing it that way was advantageous to the script. My problem was solved,” he added.

Apart from Drishyam 2, Meena will also be seen playing a key role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. Tipped to be a rural drama and being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Khushbhu in key roles. The film was officially launched last December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

