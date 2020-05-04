Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: Here are five of her most celebrated performances

regional-movies

Trisha is one among the very few actors from the South who has stayed relevant with her work in spite of being around for nearly two decades. From an uncredited role in 1999 Tamil film Jodi to films such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and 96; Trisha has come a long way charting her own path to success. As she turns 37 on Monday, we take a look at five of her most celebrated performances from her illustrious career.

96

Prem Kumar’s 96 – a story of two people who meet after 22 years and figure out if they still feel for each other - saw Trisha team up with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. In a refreshing departure from her recent slate of slightly disappointing roles in some low-budget, completely ignorable films, Trisha redeems herself strongly with a role of a lifetime and it couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time. As Jaanu, she’s in full control of her character and makes us fall in love with her. In her most natural and effortless self, she delivers one of the most memorable characters of her career. As a character stuck between love and letting go, Trisha floors with a sublime performance.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya

In Gautham Menon’s widely popular romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, Trisha plays a catholic girl who falls for a Hindu boy younger than her. The actor breathed life into the character of Jessie by portraying it as earnestly as she could, and nobody else in her shoes could have done justice to the role. No matter how many times you revisit Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, one thing that still stays fresh about the movie is Trisha’s performance.

Abhiyum Naanum

In Radha Mohan’s Abhiyum Naanum, Trisha played the doting daughter of Prakash Raj’s character and the story follows their bond and how their relationship changes when the former decides to get married to a Punjabi boy. Loaded with some genuinely good humour, the film was proof to Trisha’s ability to play even light-hearted characters that isn’t necessarily over dramatic. Her performance won a lot of critical acclaim.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

In Prabhudeva directed Nuvvu Vasthanante Nenu Vaddantana, Trisha embraced a rural character with aplomb. Playing the sister of a farmer with simple aspirations in life, her performance really made the film memorable. Some of her scenes with Siddharth still remain fresh even 15 years after its release. The film fetched Trisha both Filmfare and state award for Best Actress.

Mounam Pesiyadhe

The film marked Trisha’s debut in a lead role. Even though she played the quintessential girl next door, her performance left a strong impact and was liked by critics as well as audiences alike. It marked the arrival of an actor who had both the looks and the talent. Paired opposite Suriya, the film still remains one of the best performances in Trisha’s career.

