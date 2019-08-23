e-paper
Has Vishal called off his engagement with Anisha? Here’s what we know

Rumours suggests that actor Vishal has called off his engagement with Anisha Alla Reddy. She has deleted pictures of the engagement from Instagram.

Aug 23, 2019 18:37 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vishal and Anisha Alla Reddy got engaged in January.
         

Tamil actor-producer Vishal Krishna, who was all set to get married this October with Anisha Alla Reddy, is rumoured to have called off his engagement. While there’s no official word from Vishal or sources close to him, Anisha is believed to have deleted her engagement posts from Instagram.

In January, Vishal took to Twitter to share the news of his engagement to the world. He was thrilled, and said marriage was the next big transition in life.

 

“Yes. Happy. Too happy. Her name is Anisha Alla. And yes she said yes. And it’s confirmed. My next biggest transition in life. Will be announcing the date soon,” Vishal had tweeted. He also shared two pictures with Anisha.

On her Instagram page, Anisha had written: “I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart.”

 

“I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be intention towards collective learning, love and moral value,” she added.

Vishal recently wrapped up shooting for Sundar C’s upcoming Tamil film, Action which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Vishal will soon begin shooting for Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan 2. Modelled after Sherlock Holmes, Thupparivaalan saw Vishal play a detective called Kaniyan Poogundran. Actor Prasanna played his sidekick in the film.

In April, Mysskin met Vishal on the sets of Action at Cappadocia in Turkey to discuss about Thupparivaalan 2, which is expected to go on the floors from October. The filmmaker is currently finalising locations in London.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 18:36 IST

