Tamil actor Vishal confirms engagement, says will reveal the wedding date soon. See pics

Popular Tamil actor-producer Vishal Krishna on Wednesday revealed that he is all set to enter wedlock and he described it as the next big transition in life. The 38-year-old star is all set to marry Anisha Alla Reddy, a small-time actress who has appeared in Telugu films like Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy.

“Yes. Happy. Too happy. Her name is Anisha Alla. And yes, she said ‘yes’. And it’s confirmed. My next biggest transition in life. Will be announcing the date soon,” Vishal tweeted on Wednesday. Vishal also shared two pictures with Anisha.

Yes.. happy. Too happy. Happiest. Her name s #AnishaAlla. And yes she said yes. And it’s confirmed. My next biggest transition in life.😬😬😬😬❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 will be announcing the date soon. God bless. pic.twitter.com/NNF7W66T2h — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 16, 2019

On her Instagram page, Anisha wrote: “I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart.”

“I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be intention towards collective learning, love and moral value,” she added.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the wedding is set to take place in March. Currently busy shooting for Tamil actioner Ayogya, a remake of Telugu film Temper; Vishal is expected to take a break upon completing this project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 17:26 IST