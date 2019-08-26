Here’s why Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna won’t work together for at least 2 years

regional-movies

The hit on screen pair Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who were seen together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have decided to not work together for at least two years.

Vijay and Rashmika have been linked together ever since the release of their film, Geetha Govindam. However, both of them have maintained that their relationship is very professional and they are very good friends.

Despite making clear that there’s nothing but respect for each other, fans have repeatedly requested Vijay and Rashmika to date as they make a lovely couple.

Rashmika recently gave a savage reply to a fan who asked her why doesn’t she date Vijay. She wrote on Instagram: “Sorry to disappoint you my love but we have a lot more work to do than just sit and date each other. We show love and respect through work. Also, I have irritated him enough that he doesn’t want to sign any more films with me for the next 2 years at least.”

Rashmika recently completed shooting the first schedule of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Rashmika, who also has a couple of Kannada projects in her kitty.

She will soon be seen in her Tamil debut film, Sultan with Karthi. Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame has directed the project.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, is gearing up to commence shoot on his next project, Hero. He also has a film titled Fighter, in which he plays a martial arts artist with a stutter. Fighter will see Vijay joining hands with director Puri Jagannadh for the first time.

Vijay may also soon sign a Tamil-Telugu bilingual project, which will be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.

