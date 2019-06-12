Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma launched. See pics

Actors Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna have joined hands for upcoming Telugu film Bheeshma, which had its official launch ceremony on Wednesday in Hyderabad. The film will be written and directed by Venky Kudumula.

According to a statement released by the makers, the film’s regular shooting will commence from June 20. The cast also includes Sathyaraj, Naresh, Sampath, Raghu Babu and Brahmaji.

Last seen on screen in last year’s Telugu drama Srinivasa Kalyanam, Nithiin is joining hands with director Venky and Rashmika for the first time. Rashmika began her career in Telugu with Venky’s Chalo and then went on to work in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna at the launch of Bheeshma.

According to sources from the film’s unit, Bheeshma will deal about relationships in a very sensible way. There were also rumours that the film will have two heroines and that Kalyani Priyadarshan has been signed as the second female lead.

However, director Venky was quick to clarify via a tweet in April. “Rashmika is the only female lead in Nithiin starrer Bheeshma produced under Sithara Entertainments,” he tweeted.

Nithiin will be seen playing a bachelor in this film which will have music by Mahati Sagar. It will be predominantly shot in and around Hyderabad. The makers are planning to shoot a few songs abroad. Upon completion of this project, Nithiin will commence work on his next Telugu project with director Chandrasekhar Yeleti and the subsequent film with director Krishna Chaitanya.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 15:03 IST