Home / Regional Movies

I am going to learn so much about folk art through this show: Subodh Bhave

Actor Subodh Bhave is excited about hosting a show that will be promoting Maharashtra’s rich folk art and provides a platform to artistes

regional-movies Updated: Dec 12, 2019 20:22 IST
Anjali Shetty
Anjali Shetty
Hindustan Times, Pune
Actor Subodh Bhave is currently hosting Jay Jay Maharashtra Maza on Sony Marathi
Actor Subodh Bhave is currently hosting Jay Jay Maharashtra Maza on Sony Marathi(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
         

Subodh Bhave’s latest stint on television in a fiction show went on to become one of the most popular shows this year. A few months ago, Tula Pahate Re went off air and Subodh returned to his film and theatre projects. He went on to feature in Ashrunchi Jhali Phule, a revival of an award-winning Marathi play by Vasant Shankar Kanetkar. Last week, after the last show of the play was staged in Pune, he had mixed emotions about the same.

“I was nervous as I won’t be staging the play in Pune after that show. However, I am happy that I got to be a part of it and mouth dialogues written by the legend Kanetkar,” says Subodh, who was in the city to promote his new television show.

The actor will be seen as a host in Jay Jay Maharashtra Maza on Sony Marathi, which focuses on Maharashtra’s folk art. “It is not a competition, nor will it have eliminations or the drama. It is a platform for our talented artistes across the state to showcase their work. It will also give them the much-needed attention and encouragement. I am looking forward to it as I, too, am going to learn so much about folk art.”

Growing up, Subodh recalls that even though he did not have access to a lot of folk art, it was through social events and functions that he received his knowledge. “I grew up listening to bhajans and keertans at a temple near my home in Pune. So, I have had a rich cultural influence but I did miss out on the rural folklore and art. School gatherings and other events were there but this show will open up a whole new world, for the viewers as well as for me.”

He adds that hosting is a different and difficult experience for him, that cannot be compared to acting. “I have to be alert, on my toes and updated on the topic. There is a script, yes, but it cannot be monotonous. There will be improvisations and impromptu additions. I will have to be ready for it all. Hosting is not easy. I have to ensure that I have the attention of the audience.”

