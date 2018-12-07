I am grateful to Aditya Sarpotdar: Saiyami Kher

When Saiyami Kher watched Lai Bhaari (2014), which had her aunt Tanvi Azmi, little did she know that in the coming years she would be associated with the film. The Mirzya (2016) actor will be making her Marathi debut with Mauli, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh.

After Mirzya, Saiyami received many offers in Hindi as well as Marathi films. However, she wasn’t too excited with these prospects. She then went on to sign a Hindi and a Tamil film, but unfortunately, they did not take off. “Most of the roles I was offered in Marathi were that of NRI’s. They did not make sense. So, when Mauli was offered, I wanted to know more about Renuka (character). It will break the perception people have about me,” says the actor.

She adds that very few people are aware of her Maharashtrian connection. Saiyami is the grand daughter of veteran actor Usha Kiran and niece of actor Tanvi Azmi. “At the back of my mind, I also wanted to do a Marathi film and I feel Mauli is an esteemed film to be a part of and start off with,” she says.

Saiyami Kher as Renuka in the film poster of Mauli

Saiyami is all praise for her co-actor, and her director. “Honestly, I was apprehensive and nervous about working with Riteish. He is 15 years senior to me in the industry and comes from a political family. But from the first reading itself, he made me feel so comfortable. Also, he speaks to everyone with so much respect. It was weird at first, when he would address me in Marathi. It did throw me off initially, but now, I am used to it.” She adds that how he is very accommodating as an actor and made everyone feel great as a producer.

On working with Marathi director Aditya Sarpotdar, Saiyami admits that she is extremely thankful to him. “I am grateful to Aditya because he imagined I would suit the role when no one did. He is one of the first directors who believed I could play an Indian girl from a rural part of Kolhapur,” she concludes.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 17:42 IST