I am more secure as a film-maker today: Tejas Deoskar

So far, 2018 has been a great year for director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. His third Marathi film, Bucket List, has entered its fifth week, but more importantly, he is the reason diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene made her Marathi film debut.

The director shares that the film worked for him on many levels. “It wasn’t merely a film; we definitely made history by getting Madhuri into the Marathi film industry, which was a much awaited move. Also, the box-office success is the icing on the cake. As a film-maker, it felt great to be a part of the process. Apart from the numbers, which I am proud of, I can also hold my head high and say that I made this film,” he says.

Tejas believes he has grown as a director since his first film, Ajinkya (2012). He says, “I am more secure as a film-maker today. I have a better hang of the entire process and a better understanding of film-making as an art form.”

He adds that he learns something everyday and owes his success to many people. “There are many who have supported me all this while. However, if I have to take names, then it would be my parents, wife and producers (Ashok and Aarti Subhedar). They’ve put their complete faith in me, which helped me do better in life,” he says.