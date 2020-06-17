I am really not fond of this phrase — new normal: Saie Tamhankar

regional-movies

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:46 IST

“My lockdown started in February because I had injured my leg. This has been the most I have been at home,” says actor Saie Tamhankar, who says that the lockdown has helped her become more emotionally independent. Though she says that her lockdown has been “bitter sweet and lazy”, she says that there has been a lot of positives. “I realised that I am a very strong person. For example, now if I am stranded on an island, I am sure I will survive. This has been the great discovery that I made in this lockdown,” she laughs.

Tamhankar made her debut in the film industry in 2008, and has been a prominent figure in the Marathi film industry since then. Ask her how has this pandemic affected the regional industry, and she is quick to respond, “I don’t think it is just the Marathi industry. The entire film fraternity all over the world has slowed down because of the pandemic. I hope this situation improves soon because ours is not a medium where you can play by a rule book, it is a creative field. I just hope the restrictions are lifted soon and everything gets back to normal.”

So how does she think will the industry cope with the changes, and she says, “I think human beings are the most intelligent species and I am sure we can adapt in any situation. I don’t know how we will cope with it, but I am sure we will do a great job.” Tamhankar believes the “new normal” is going to very difficult for actors. “I am really not fond of this phrase — new normal. Everything is new, but nothing about it is normal. It would be difficult for actors but 2020 has been about survival of the fittest. At the end of the day, you have to adapt and you have to survive.”

The 33-year-old actor states that “she has learnt a lot about life” through this lockdown. Talking about what does she expect from her co-actors and filmmakers, she says, “I just hope everybody is careful and everybody puts themselves and their health as the priority and not work. I am sure this is just phase. It has been a long phase but this will end. We should all have that faith and everything will be normal soon.”